If you’re like me and enjoy pinko-liberal things like rock and roll then no doubt you have heard that Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for the band Rush, died due to brain cancer this past week. Being a writer — and therefore a borderline schizophrenic — I have ideas about everything but music is a special passion of mine, and I had some special thoughts about this that I wanted to share.
The word “music” sounds a lot like the word “magic” and to me that’s what it really is. Based on an inspiration, somebody carves a song out of their mind and transmits it invisibly through the air to your eardrums. Music is its own form of language and a given listener might interpret a song differently from anyone else. Words and pictures stimulate us visually but music goes straight to the ear. The idea is that for those fleeting few minutes you can imagine yourself having a bond with the songwriter. His inspiration turns into your inspiration and from there you have an opportunity to look at the world from a different perspective.
The band Rush was special in that regard. Let’s face it, a lot of rock music is based on three chords addressing a very limited and predictable group of subjects — girls, fast cars, or some combination thereof. With Rush, though, you got three very accomplished musicians making their mark on a style of music known as “progressive rock” — this being a more adventurous and usually less financially rewarding form of the medium.
There are a lot of technically capable musicians out there but Neil provided intellectually stimulating words to the songs and with his bandmates succeeded in challenging the listener to pay attention.
As a result, the band provided a very distinctive style of music. It was one of those groups that, when you heard one of their songs, you knew it was them.
Personally I would put Steely Dan, Devo and David Bowie in the same category and there are very few musicians out there like that. But it’s a very special kind of success and when you hear another musician saying that a band like that was one of his or her influences, then you know that level of distinction or success has been achieved.
Coming out of Nacogdoches, Texas — where we only had one AM radio station — I first became aware of music when I went away for high school and a guy who I still count as one of my best friends introduced me to Rush.
We would hang out for hours listening and talking about what we were hearing. My friend, Grady, was more interested in the technical aspects of the music and, no surprise, grew up to become a software executive.
I focused on the lyrics and, well, here I am — writing stuff. Grady gets paid more for his work but I like to think I have more fun so it balances out.
Also, we both still play music in our spare time. Grady pursues the more technically challenging aspects of the guitar, and I belt out three chords about girls and fast cars or some combination thereof — usually with the volume all the way up. People don’t know why we are friends but that’s the magic of music at work for you.
But while music can do a lot for interpersonal relationships it, first and foremost, develops a relationship with you. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be rock and roll or any other genre of music. It just has to be something you like and you have to remember that the artist put his life behind those few minutes that the song lasts. So, please, turn off the television, put the phone away, clear your mind, and give him a few moments of your undivided attention.
For myself, I’ll use the example of “Tom Sawyer.” Although Rush never oriented their music toward hit single status, this song came out about the time I went to high school and has become one of the most frequently played songs in classic rock radio history.
For me it goes like this — I remember hearing it for the first time, hearing it one time in college, hearing it in H.E.B., hearing it with my wife, listening to it with the kids. The list goes on and on…forever.
And each time I heard that song I was a different person in a different place in the world.
When I heard it in 1981 I had no idea I’d be writing about it almost 40 years later. But when I hear it now it seems like all those different versions of myself — who I was and what I was doing in life at that particular moment — all come together for just a moment and get to talk to each other.
I call it “Spiritual Time Travel” and you can’t beat that for the idea of music having some kind of magical force. So thank you, Neil Peart, for putting your life into making a few minutes of mine more meaningful.
