Last year, as part of our ongoing HZ Focus series — where we take a topic and spend a month reporting on it each Sunday — we covered transportation in Comal County.
A lot of that focus was on road planning and what would be necessary to handle all the traffic that the area was seeing with continued growth. This month, as we picked the HZ Focus back up after a holiday hiatus, we’re looking at transportation from the other side of the coin — the people.
The first story ran on Sunday, and new reporter Lisa Dreher dives into what the demographic change in New Braunfels — a community that’s growing younger — will mean for transportation.
It’s more than just lanes, cars and how many you can put on the road. It’s about what is built, and where it’s built. With younger people skipping the suburban sprawl in favor of walkable mixed-use developments, options that don’t involve getting behind the wheel become increasingly important.
For New Braunfels seniors who can’t get behind the wheel anymore, or who are uncomfortable navigating a far more congested city than what they are accustomed to, transportation becomes more of a challenge.
Getting to doctors appointments, the pharmacy or the grocery store isn’t alway easy for them, and while younger generations might be comfortable using ride share apps to get around, that’s not always an option for seniors. That’s particularly true if they have mobility needs.
Other options, like the Alamo Regional Transit bus, or ART, is well used in New Braunfels, but has its own limitations.
What the future of transportation is going to look like in New Braunfels is vital to the continued economic prosperity of our community and it can’t simply be wider roadways for cars to pile up.
It requires a thoughtful mix of options so that nobody who lives here is left behind, while others race ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.