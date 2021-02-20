We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Comal County Health Department and all others involved with the mass COVID-19 vaccination effort at the Civic Center. The process was very well organized and ran smooth and efficiently.
We were in and out in less than 30 minutes. The nursing students administering the shots were very polite and helpful. The Comal County Health Dept. wait list website was easy to use. Their call back to set up an appointment worked perfectly to get us and many more of our friends and neighbors vaccinated for protection against this dreadful COVID-19 disease.
We feel very fortunate to have this dedicated group of professionals and volunteers working on our behalf at a community level to do our part in stemming this world wide pandemic problem.
Alan and Betty Bartlett,
New Braunfels
(1) comment
I did get into the web site, and registered my wife and me before the 12000 limit was reached. But we hear NOTHING. I hear they are giving vaccines, and I find it very curious that at around 50% of the 12K given, we hear nothing. Do you have to know someone? Are they laughing at the stupid people that thought that since they registered, they would get vaccinated?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.