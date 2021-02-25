The Crisis Center of Comal County joins Mayor Brockman and City Council in recognizing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
In recent years, studies have shown a staggering number of adolescents will experience abusive or unhealthy relationships, some even claiming up to 33%. Out of these, girls and LGBTQ+ youth are disproportionately affected, with 25% of high-school girls experiencing physical and/or sexual abuse.
Also troubling is the fact that about 81% of parents believe teen dating violence is a nonissue, or admit they didn’t realize it is an issue. Because of this, only one third of affected teens feel as though they can confide in someone about their abuse, leaving them more susceptible to endure future abuse, mental health problems, and even make them a greater risk for suicide.
We at the Crisis Center of Comal County witness these truths every day, and consider teen dating violence to be an epidemic that is threatening the health and safety of every person in our community.
When abuse is sidelined or swept away, the abusers go on to continue abusing, and victims are left without the help and services needed to heal from their trauma and form healthy relationships.
And, considering many do not know the warning signs of unhealthy or abusive relationships, community education and awareness are vital to combatting dating violence.
Although the truth about teen dating violence is glaring, we are hopeful for a brighter, safer future.
We are encouraged by the willingness of our elected officials to recognize this problem for what it is, and welcome our efforts to bring awareness about it to our community.
However, because it affects everyone, it will take a communal effort to combat teen dating violence. The Crisis Center of Comal County is prepared to partner with each and every community member to provide the resources, services and education needed to subvert teen dating violence, and serve those who have been affected.
With this, we are issuing a call to action for our community’s members, businesses, churches, and schools to help us take action against teen dating violence, because each child deserves to be safe, healthy, and happy.
The first place to start is in your own home, by creating a safe, judgement-free zone, and listening to your teens, because just listening to your teens can save their lives.
For resources about teen dating violence and how to talk to your teens, visit us at crisiscenternb.org/teen-dating-violence.
If you or someone you know has been affected by teen dating violence, please, call us at 830.620.4357 any time. We are here to help.
Madison Trahan,
Grants and DigitalMedia Specialist
