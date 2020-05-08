From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
There are plenty of opportunities in New Braunfels and the surrounding county to get out, get some sunshine and get some exercise, all while being safe and doing your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lots of people have been taking advantage of the pleasant weather to get their bodies moving — including getting their children involved.
With schools shut down for the remainder of the school year, and intermingling with other households frowned upon, there has been no shortage of parents out walking or biking with their children.
While it would be so easy to slump into the sedentary embrace of screens, there are plenty of people who are making sure that the health of their children doesn’t get sidelined during this health crisis.
•••••
Over the last week, and in the week ahead, more and more Texas businesses will be opening up their doors, and almost all of them are stressing the importance of following the state’s health and safety guidelines.
Many of them are putting new policies and procedures during this unconventional time, all in the name of protecting their own employees and their valued customers.
These efforts shouldn’t go unnoticed, or unmentioned.
If you’re patronizing them, let them know that you appreciate what they’ve done and how happy you are to see them open again.
And while it shouldn’t need to be said, if they ask you to follow rules about wearing a mask or maintaining distance, please respect their wishes.
It’s just another step they’re taking for your safety and theirs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.