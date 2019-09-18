The settlement that staved off the draining of GBRA’s Guadalupe Valley lakes on Monday was only the beginning of a process. And it was the easy part.
That might sound absurd as the easy part found all parties in a courtroom standing in front of a judge, but just the matter of “stopping the drain” was basic mathematics compared to what comes next.
If you want to know the heavy lift that remains to save the lakes for the future, turn your attention to State Senator Donna Campbell.
Campbell, who spoke to a committee of the New Braunfels chamber, talked about what this lake situation ultimately boils down to — money.
Since the dams are hydroelectric, not flood control, infrastructure funding that might otherwise be available isn’t really on the table. The state and federal government aren’t going to be keen to invest millions in minimal hydroelectric returns.
GBRA is in the same boat. Spending millions to keep a money-losing side of the ledger afloat so property owners along the lakes can keep their property values doesn’t make any sense for the river authority.
While some have been quick to criticize GBRA for failing to maintain the dams, the fact that they’ve far outlived their expected lifespan — while all the others of their age and design have been decommissioned — says otherwise.
This is going to come down to what it was always going to come down to. What does GBRA owe property owners along the lakes, if anything? They don’t pay taxes to GBRA. They just happen to live next to a thing the GBRA owns and derive economic benefit by way of that proximity.
And if the dams and lakes are to be maintained at someone’s expense, who foots the bill? And if it’s the taxpayer, what do they get for their sizable contribution — without the lakefront property investment to show for it?
