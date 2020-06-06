His his recent conference call with the governors, Trump chided them for being weak in their response to protesters. He asserted that the protesters are making them look like jerks. A powerful message, but one has to wonder whether Trump made the call from his bunker.
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
