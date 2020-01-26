On behalf of the Home Instead Senior Care office located in New Braunfels, we would like to thank the community for its overwhelming support of the Be a Santa to a Senior program again this holiday season.
Be a Santa to a Senior is a nationwide program that provides gifts to seniors who may otherwise not have a gift under the tree this Christmas or someone with whom to share the holiday.
This year, the New Braunfels and Canyon Lake communities generously donated over 1,600 gifts for 470 area seniors through the program — all of which were wrapped and delivered by volunteers, just in time for holidays. Many of the gifts were for everyday needs such as socks, shirts, blankets and toiletries.
We are especially grateful to the many community partners who helped to make this program possible, including the local businesses that adopted multiple seniors.
We would also like extend our appreciation to the agencies that provided names of qualifying seniors to participate in the program, Westside Community Center, Salvation Army, New Braunfels Housing Authority, Hope Hospice, Canyon Lake CRRC, Eden Hill Communities, Landa Place Apartments, Comal Senior Center Meals on Wheels, Colonial Manor and the NB Food Bank, as well as the Senior Center for providing space to store all the gifts and all of the volunteers that worked tirelessly to make this program possible.
Our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped make this holiday season so special for our local seniors through the Be a Santa to a Senior program. Over the past several weeks, these organizations and our community members have brightened the holidays by bringing both gifts and companionship to seniors in need across New Braunfels and Canyon Lake area.
To volunteer for next year’s program or more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 830-624-8380.
Mary McHugh,
New Braunfels
