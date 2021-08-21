While Abbott has banned mask mandates, that does not mean that masks are not permitted. I suggest having a conversation first with a trusted healthcare provider about the advisability of children older than 2 but younger than 12 wearing a mask for in-person schooling. For children able to be vaccinated and 12 or older discuss the wisdom of them being vaccinated with your trusted healthcare provider. Once you have a view from that provider you may wish to have them also help you speak with your children about the best course of action. Most healthcare providers are well equipped to help with those conversations and trusted by the children also.
These are difficult decisions with consequences either way. It is important that whatever you decide the decision is both compassionate and informed by the best public health and medical information available.
