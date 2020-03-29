Mr. Patrick,
Apparently from your vantage point, I should welcome the opportunity to risk my health for the economy.
I am 62 years old and have been blessed to have been made a grandfather 15 times. My wife and myself have adopted two of our very young grandchildren. Ages 2½ and 1½ whom we’ve raised since they were both 4 months old. My wife and I rescued them from very a terrible circumstance and have spent every bit of our savings and retirement to fight and remove them from the system known as the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
I have pledged before God and the ruling Texas Judge my commitment by giving them my name and a chance for a safe and happy childhood.
I, dear sir, am their economy.
I have had to deal with the state of Texas in a very personal and profound way to protect them and their rights. There are many more in Texas like me.
A powerful group of “Grandparents raising Grandchildren” are working to raise a new generation. We vote and we have devoted the rest of our lives to protect these children.
A 401k, retirement and anything close to being a normal senior is now no longer an option for many of us. My health and well being are an essential part of these children’s “economy.”
There are also many older parents who chose to start their families later in life, as well as older siblings taking care of younger ones with disabilities. The number of stories regarding variations of family structure in Texas is immense.
So the next time you take on the responsibility of speaking for grandparents — or anyone else for that matter — please make sure you know what the @#$% you’re talking about.
Respectfully,
Bob Rogers
Fischer, Texas
