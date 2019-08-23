I was in the local H-E-B yesterday standing at the deli counter when I had an epiphany.
It struck me like a bolt out of the blue. There and then, I decided that my purpose as a human being was to start a revolution.
Yes, I stood at that counter for some time. Obviously not by choice for I have no love affair with cold cuts or cheeses.
It occurred to ME that I must be invisible as I stood there observing three, not one, not two, but three hair-netted ladies busy at their work.
One, to her credit, was waiting on the one other customer standing at the counter.
The other two ladies worked feverishly over some mass production, clearly with a deadline which prohibited their focusing on any other task, including acknowledging me and letting me know that there was in fact a plan to wait on me.
One lady was shoving items into containers to stock shelves so that they could achieve their goal — putting pre-packaging items out so that they didn’t have to wait on people.
Her colleague was weighing bulk items, wrapping them, and putting them back into the display case.
It was at that moment that I believed my super-powers had kicked in. I was clearly invisible.
Pinched the arm. Ouch. Part of me wanted to nudge the woman next to me to see if she felt it. I decided not to get weird.
The last time my super-powers kicked in was in Walmart two week prior. I was feverishly scanning the health and beauty aisles looking for something.
There were employees busily stocking and moving items around on the two aisles I was scouring, one on each aisle.
Somehow, they were able to carry on a lively conversation by calling to each other while they continued their tasks.
After I became sure that I had exhausted all my options, I approached one of the ladies and murmured, “Excuse me.”
She looked up from her task in annoyance, replying “WHAT?”
I was stunned. My mind went blank.
Clearly, I had beamed back to the aisle right there in Walmart. What was it I needed again?
As I was being checked out, I asked for a manager. An assistant manager appeared, and I recounted my experience to him.
Again, a show of annoyance as though I were a house fly buzzing around his ears.
He asked me accusingly, “Did you get her name?” I had to confess that I had not gotten her name. He was going to have to figure it out for himself if he wished to address the poor service.
Flash back to the deli counter. I finally asked, “Do I need to come back tomorrow or call in on my cell phone to place an order?”
Again, the look of annoyance.
“’I’ll be right with you. What can I get you?’”
I got my mesquite smoked turkey and made for the check-out.
As I made my way across the store, I vowed to start the revolution.
What revolution, you ask? A customer service revolution!
I hereby announce and certify that I will no longer be treated as invisible.
Box stores in New Braunfels, you have awakened a sleeping giant.
I will buzz around the ears of every store manager in town if that is what it takes to be treated like a CUSTOMER.
New Braunfels, who’s with me?
