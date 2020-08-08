The most disturbing outcome of Mr. [Mark’s] Whittaker’s commentary was your shallow and timid apology in the Saturday edition. If the woman that called you was so distressed maybe you should have challenged her to write a rebuttal and let the readers weigh both points a view. I would like to read what she has to say. You missed an opportunity.
Kevin Flynn,
(0) comments
