How old is Byron York? For heaven’s sake is he too old to be a news columnist?
I should think not. He is old enough not to make an age issue his headline. People live longer and have better medical care in today’s world.
I do know the point Byron mentions. When we vote, we should make a careful selection for vice president.
It is a well-known fact that the aged prospective president has had more experience, lived through more disasters, studied and calculated to avoid mishaps and takes time to listen — not to mention he is surrounded by secretaries who also are sound minded.
Even the young forget some of the agenda they planned for tomorrow when it is today!!
Melba Shaw,
New Braunfels
Time to end
the war on women
Now more than ever — reproductive rights are under attack across the country. There have been 400 needless abortion restrictions enacted since 2011 across the country, which is why Congress must act to stop these dangerous attacks. Currently, there is a bill in Congress called the Women’s Health Protection Act (S.1645 / H.R. 2975), which would prohibit these restrictions and protect the rights of everyone who seeks to exercise their right to abortion care.
Most people who have abortions already have children, and research shows they do so mainly due to concerns for their families. Being able to manage if we have children, how many children we have, and when we have them has been nothing short of revolutionary. We need a federal law to block these underhanded political ploys to outlaw abortion and restrict people’s right to make personal medical decisions like whether and when to become a parent.
Restrictions and the erosion of abortion access across the country cause real harm and can have serious, long-term consequences for a person’s health and safety. In addition, some of the laws passed have required medical professionals to provide false or misleading information to patients or to perform unnecessary and invasive medical procedures!
Twenty-five million women — that’s one in three women of reproductive age — now live in states in which abortion under any circumstances could be outlawed if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.
This war on women, mothers, and our daughters particularly harm women in low-income families and communities of color, who face more barriers accessing reproductive health care.
We need Congress to act NOW. I am calling on all members of Congress to support the Women’s Health Protection Act and implore every person in my community to do the same.
Ed Perry,
New Braunfels
