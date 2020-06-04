From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Fire up the “Pomp and Circumstance” as the Class of 2020 walks the stage out of high school — and some colleges — and into the next chapter of their lives.
It isn’t the celebration that most pictured, with chairs spaced apart and crowd size curtailed in local stadiums, but it’s still a well-earned celebration for the young men and women of our community.
More than any other class for decades — perhaps since integration — students watched the wider world dramatically shift their education experience.
Dances and parties were canceled. Sports were sidelined. Learning was done at a distance.
Through it all they persevered, and a couple of decades from now they’ll be able to tell their children about what they dealt with. And unlike those parents who walked five miles through snow, uphill, both ways — they won’t require embellishment.
•••••
Demonstrations across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd have continued to dominate the news — even managing to shove the pandemic to the side for a time.
While some cities saw violence and destruction with questions raised about the motives of some of the protesters and more questions raised about the tactics of some law enforcement, we saw no such thing on Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Law enforcement was present, but the tension that boiled over in cities like San Antonio wasn’t. There are pictures of officers talking with people, interacting with children and posing for photos.
There was some emphatic language used and some less than civil gestures at times, but New Braunfels did New Braunfels proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.