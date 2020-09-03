Byron York

A new furor has erupted over Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s decision to give some members of Congress written updates on foreign election interference instead of in-person briefings. In the past, some Hill Democrats have spun and leaked information from the old oral briefings, especially ones given to all members instead of just the intelligence committees. That has prompted Ratcliffe to seek to more carefully control what information is given to Congress in regular intelligence updates.

“I believe this approach helps ensure [that intelligence on] elections security, foreign malign influence and election interference is not misunderstood nor politicized,” Ratcliffe wrote on Aug. 28. “It will also better protect our sources and methods and most sensitive intelligence from additional unauthorized disclosures or misuse.”

