When 1 grew up, if you had a dollar in your pocket you could not spend $2. Then came credit cards so you could buy something without having the money to pay for it.
The average credit card debt is over $6,000. The total for all is over $1 trillion.
Thirty years ago, the federal debt was about $1 trillion. When Paul Ryan was first elected, he said we had to do something about our federal debt which was approaching $5 trillion. He left with it approaching $23 trillion. The interest is $100 million per hour, and by 2026 the interest will equal the amount we spend on defense.
I asked Lamar Smith three times about the debt and the last time he said talk to the Democrats. I wish it was so simple. Rep Chip Roy told a group of civic leaders that this is a bipartisan problem. Roy blamed both sides for busting spending caps. We are past the point of the economy being able to grow itself out of debt by cutting tax.
The truth hurts! Tax revenue for the past fiscal eight months in spite of the increase was $800 billion short of the spending.
The average federal debt for each citizen is $68,000 and if you pair it down to only taxpayers it is $183,000. The truth is our very good economy is due to our not paying our debt.
The question is at what point will the fed go into default. There is no good (will not hurt my finances or the economy) answer. If you were to ask most adults if they want to pay our debt or leave it to the children most will say we will pay. The next question is how? None will have a “good” answer.
Social Security, Medicare are facing money problems. National Flood Insurance has to ask for more funding — billions of dollars.
Some cities and states are in financial trouble and looking for federal help. Both our elected officials and voters are to blame.
Do we vote for someone who tells us the truth or the one that tells us what we want to hear (good news)?
Some of the candidates are pushing more socialists’ programs but not how we pay for them.
Some are pushing free college (total student debt is $1.6 trillion).
Chip Roy and the few like him will have a difficult job to getting both the GOP and Democrats to face this extreme problem and the sacrifice required by all.
A new budget was just passed increasing the spending amount and adding to our debt.
President Trump, when asked about the additional debt, said “we will do that later.”
It’s my belief that “later” will never happen.
Henry Steinhagen,
Canyon Lake
