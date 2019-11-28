Over the past 60 years, thousands upon thousands of scouts have enjoyed camping at the El Rancho Cima Scout Camp.
The property is currently for sale. Either the pristine land will be subdivided and developed, or it can be saved for future generations as a nature preserve or public park. The choice is ours.
The native Hill Country land is located near the Devil’s Backbone overlook with some land in Hays County and the rest in Comal County.
It is my understanding Hays County is moving forward with plans to purchase the tracts in Hays County with Comal County reviewing two Comal County tracts.
Comal County officials have been working diligently to acquire more public land in the county and it is unknown what their opinion is on the El Rancho Cima tracts.
As with most real estate negotiations, few details are available to the public. This is completely understandable.
What I do know is that if both Comal and Hays County do not purchase this land for conservation purposes, it most likely will be developed commercially. We have just one chance to save this property from development and it is now. If anyone wishes to save this property for use as a park or nature preserve, please share your opinion with our Comal County Commissioners.
In 1936, the city of New Braunfels purchased Landa Park. City residents knew that if they did not purchase this pristine property and preserve it for the public’s perpetual enjoyment, the public would lose this land forever.
The same holds true for the El Rancho Cima Scout Camp property.
If the property is not purchased for nature preserve or public park purposes, the land most likely will be lost for future generations.
Bob Wolf,
New Braunfels
