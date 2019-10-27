When Wendy Davis (D) announced her candidacy to oust first-term Congressman Chip Roy (R) of the 21st Congressional District, media gushed about the potential flow of money into her campaign coffers. After all, with the national name recognition she garnered during her depressing 2014 failure to replace the retiring Rick Perry, her out-of-step policies more suited to the Austin city limits than to Texas as a whole, and her support from Nancy “San Fran” Pelosi, national Democrats believed she would be a “powerhouse fundraiser.” The nearly $40M brought in during that campaign must have had them redecorating Chip’s office for their move in. Last quarter’s Federal Election Commission’s stats, however, may now have them thinking otherwise.
During that time, Wendy raised $930K and reports $603K cash on hand. Considering her national networks, her mailing lists and her popularity among progressive Dems, the campaign’s high hopes are now becoming less optimistic. Particularly bleak is her cash on hand position, an indicator of current support and future outreach.
Two points of contrast here. First, Gina Ortiz Jones, her kindred spirit in neighboring 23rd CD, raised $1M+ during the same period in her second-chance effort to replace retiring Congressman Will Hurd. Wendy must be wondering what her sister is doing better than she.
Second, and more important to the 21st, Congressman Roy raised $574K, but has $1.1M cash on hand. Impressively, that intake came from 5,000 individual donations and is one of the best quarters the campaign has had. In fact, only Congressman Dan Crenshaw (2nd CD) out raised Chip in Q3 among Texas Republican candidates. For a freshman member of Congress, with no prior elected office, these are very strong numbers for Chip.
Since her defeat for governor, Wendy has continued to champion her out-of-step (and losing) crusades, raising money for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and speaking out against abortion restrictions across the nation.
Perhaps her fundraising skills gained in support of HRC will kick in. For now, any contributions are good, but her recent haul isn’t enough to begin redecorating Chip’s office.
Leslie Bell,
San Antonio
