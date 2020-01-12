Recently Doug Collins asserted that Democrats are in love with terrorists.
It would be instructive if he could name one such Democratic terrorist-lover. And Trump as assured us that Democrats are mourning the loss of Soleimani.
Can he name one such Democrat? And in his fanciful column suggesting that Democrats are “radically different,” John R. Cassata asserted, among other things, that Democrats want an open border.
Come on, John, name one! Isn’t is clear by now that a favorite Republican ploy is setting up straw men to attack?
Is that because they are lacking in intelligent arguments to make their case?
Mike Nash,
New Braunfels
