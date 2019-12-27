From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The spirit of the holidays doesn’t always reach everyone, and one group of students did their part to make sure that the season’s message didn’t get lost by penning Christmas cards to inmates in the Comal County Jail.
The teacher talked to the students about basic lessons that we sometimes forget as adults — including each person having dignity, being worthy of love, even while they are being held to account for what they might have done wrong.
For Christians the holiday marks the birth of Jesus Christ, and there’s little more Christlike than holding out the gift of love.
As Tate Moore, 10, said, “They’re in jail, but Jesus still loves them and has not thrown them away.”
A group of students let the inmates know they weren’t forgotten this holiday season.
•••••
In keeping with the theme of making sure that everyone gets a taste of holiday cheer, the Black Label Real Estate group shifted gears from the traditional Christmas party that so many businesses and organizations throw to something more memorable.
The New Braunfels real estate group, which only came online in June of this year, that in lieu of having a Christmas party at a restaurant or bar threw a party in the Sundance Inn Health Center.
Which meant that Santa Claus, gifts and all the holiday festivities were brought into the place where senior residents got a chance to celebrate.
Not everyone who calls Sundance Inn home have friends and family who regularly visit — particularly during the busy holiday season.
So a special Christmas party with the opportunity to make some new friends is a blessing that touches everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.