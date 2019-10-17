In recent years, the numerous incidents of mass killings have led to much discussion about how to reduce gun violence in our country.
Legislation to close the loopholes in our current background check laws passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February but has been on hold in the Senate.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Senator John Cornyn have said, “We’ll address gun violence when President Trump tells us what he’s willing to accept.”
Do we no longer have three branches of government? The Senate should take up the Bipartisan Background Checks bill and bring it to a vote.
In recent polls, 80-90% of those polled want background checks to also be required for private gun sales.
This Senate has no backbone and is representing the NRA leadership instead of its constituents.
In Texas, pressure is building on Governor Abbott to call a special session of the legislature to pass firearm-protection legislation.
Even our ultra-conservative Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick, has voiced his support for a new law that would prohibit private stranger-to -stranger gun sales without a background check.
Another initiative that is less in the news is a push for Red Flag laws.
A Red Flag law would allow family members or a law enforcement officers to initiate court filings, asking for weapons to be temporarily removed from persons thought to be a threat to themselves or to others.
A hearing would be held so that no one would lose access to his or her guns without a ruling from a judge.
If a person’s guns are taken away as a result of a court order, this action is a civil restraining order and, therefore, does not become a criminal record.
More than 22,000 people die each year in the U.S. from firearm suicide.
Of all suicides, two thirds are committed by guns and suicide attempts with guns are 85% successful.
Red Flag laws, which should save lives from suicides or mass killings, have been enacted in 17 states (but not in Texas).
A poll, sponsored by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, taken in March of 2019, revealed that 72% favored passage of a Red Flag law.
Yet a bill introduced by state Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso did not advance in the Texas House during the recent legislative session.
Please call Senators Cornyn and Cruz, asking them to support the Bipartisan Background Checks bill.
And call the offices of our Governor and Lieutenant Governor, requesting a special legislative session to close background check loopholes and pass a Red Flag law.
Sen. Cornyn: 202-224-2934; Sen. Cruz: 202-224-5922; Gov. Abbott: 512-463-1782; Lt Gov. Patrick: 512-463-0001
(2) comments
Richard, I agree with you. I believe this is an essential element that must be included to protect against someone willfully starting the process against another. But it should not punish a person who does have a legitimate concern that the judge considers not enough to take the person's guns.
The issue with the "red flag" law is that fact that the person bringing it to court to take away a right, can be someone being vindictive. There needs to be a jail time associated with anyone---including LEOs that takes away someones right that turns out not to be legitimate. Otherwise, I can't support the "red flag" law.
