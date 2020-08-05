Thank you Dr. Edwards for so eloquently responding to the article Do Black Lives Matter to Blacks? (July 23) Your response was informative and executed with great composure while getting the point across. I was ready to write a response to the opinion piece and then read yours, realizing you were on target with your article. No need to add anything to it.
And thank you to Chris Lykins for admitting there is no place in our community paper for such uninformed opinion pieces. (July 25) was a triumph for local journalism.
