Canyon Lake Noon Lions recently held two major fundraisers — the 2019 Lions Roar Charity Golf Tournament at River Crossing Golf Club Course on Oct. 7, and our semi-annual Shrimpfest and Craft Show on Oct. 19, at the Community Resource and Recreation Center. These two sizable events were barely two weeks apart but our dedicated Lions made them happen!
Canyon Lake Noon Lions want to sincerely thank our greater Canyon Lake community for participating in these events, making our fundraising efforts very successful! A huge thank you to those business, organizations and individuals for their generous support of the golf tournament!
We particularly appreciate the press announcements in the Herald-Zeitung which no doubt contributed to the great show of community participation.
The Lions service focus is on sight and we have, since the beginning of this school year, screened the vision of over 3,000 elementary school students in Comal ISD. We support the Community Resource and Recreation Center Emergency Food Pantry; Tye Preston Memorial Library with donations of large-print books; Canyon Lake Little League; CRRC Spurs Basketball Camp; and Canyon Lake High School scholarships, to name just a few of our fundraising recipients.
We deeply appreciate everyone who made it possible to continue our charitable work and serve our community.
Diane Schaule,
Canyon Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.