Mike Fitsko’s recent entertaining column on his lack of patience (“Impatience always my biggest weakness”) reminded me of a bit of doggerel I heard years ago that has stayed with me, perhaps because of the truth it contains:
Patience is a virtue
Possess it if you can.
Seldom found in women
And never in a man.
It may be that Mike has a lot of company.
Arthur Williams,
Canyon Lake
