Mrs. Talcott laments her fear that her freedoms have been restricted because a number of stores have discontinued sale of My Pillow products because of the CEO’s political affiliation and opinions. I would argue that her freedoms have been respected. Just as the companies who chose to no longer support political views with which the companies CEO’s disagree. The free speech of the Mr. Pillow CEO nor anyone else have not been “dashed” nor has her freedom of choice. Mrs. Talcott is free to shop and spend her money where ever she likes and feels responsible to do so. Just as she was free to cut up her card in front of the Kohl’s manager. So do the freedoms of H-E-B, Kohl’s, Wayfair and Bed, Bath and Beyond allow them to sell the products they want to sell. When a company makes decisions on what to sell or not sell, no one’s freedoms are “stomped on.” Choices such as these are exactly what free speech is. These companies are using their free speech just as Mrs. Talcott and Mr. Pillow are. It is not a difficult task to get online and find a place to purchase the products. And yes, “we little guys” should respectfully make our opinions known. However, I again would argue that not agreeing with a company’s decision on which products to sell is hardly having “corporate giants stomp on our freedoms.” Regarding the Goya products staying on the shelves — while I was in disagreement with the statements from the Goya Company, I continue to shop at H-E-B but choose not to buy the Goya products. That seems like free speech to me. Yes, Mrs. Talcott, I agree we must guard our precious freedoms or they will (may) be taken from us. However, I use the word ‘us’ in a completely inclusive manner.
