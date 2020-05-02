In response to the article by David Shribman, his inclusion of Governor Andrew Cuomo deserves a large asterisk.
The Andrew Cuomo of today was not the Andrew Cuomo of the early days of the virus when making a quick, non-political decision would have made a difference.
In January the governor did nothing of substance to stop the certainty of an infectious disease spreading to New York city. New York is not a small, isolated place. It is the international center of the world, hundreds of thousands of individuals arrive in New York every month and a lot of those are from China.
Even prior to the presidential ban on travel, Andrew Cuomo could have expected and been prepared for the arrival of infected individuals from China. It was then and is now obvious. This did not happen. Nor were the schools closed. Nor were there preparations for masks and gloves and ventilators and other equipment that are standard emergency response materials, even though New York has repeatedly had need of these and used them in the past.
Yes, the governor did step up and that is to his credit but if New York had been prepared, even minimally, the disaster that is unfolding across the US which emanated from New York and to the other unprepared state of New Jersey, would have been greatly minimized.
Had the government of New York and New York city, and its supremely indifferent and slow to respond Mayor DeBlasio, been prepared with the minimal quantity of materials for disaster preparedness, including calling for federal assistance early on in anticipation of the problem to come, the world as we see it now would likely have been very different.
Lark Mason, Jr.
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.