I want to express my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you kind and compassionate people and to the NB Herald-Zeitung for contributing to the “Pack The House” event on Aug. 6, at Westpointe Chick-fil-A! Thank you Hal Leedy, Ryan, Amy and Logan! May God bless you all and then some! I can’t wait to return to #03109 CFA! Much love and peace,
Michael Villanueva,
New Braunfels
