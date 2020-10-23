If you, like many other prospective voters, have looked at the League of Women Voters’ “Voters Guide for the 2020 Presidential Election,” you might have noticed something rather astounding. A number of the candidates chose not to submit responses to the questions posed. One reason could be an act meant to disrespect the oldest non-partisan political organization in the United States. An unintended consequence, however, could be to deny any undecided voters the chance to form an objective, candidate-written contrast in views so that they might cast a more educated vote.
By the way, the League also has an online voters guide at vote411.org. Candidates who wish to can still respond to questions there and have their answers published online to help undecided voters.
