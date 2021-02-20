Cheers for the Comal County Public Health Dept! The COVID vaccination clinic at the Civic Center was so well organized that wait times were brief and hundreds were vaccinated every hour. The ubiquitous staff members were friendly and helpful. Another reason to be thankful for living in New Braunfels.
Jean McLane
New Braunfels
