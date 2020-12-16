You’d think by now, after nine months of ordering things from the internet, I would be better at buying what I actually want in the quantity I want. Since our neighbors and friends began hoarding toilet paper, our grocery store stopped letting us shop online by simply re-ordering what we bought before because, understandably, they had no idea what crazy things we, as Americans, were going to hoard next.
While we were never in danger of running out of anything, I did come to realize that I don’t know what the size of anything is in my house. I mean I know what a gallon of milk is, because it’s right there in the name. I know what a dozen eggs is because, again, it’s named that. But I have no idea how many milliliters are in my mouthwash, or how many ounces are in my salt shaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.