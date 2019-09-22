In light of some of President Trump’s statements that may be interpreted as supporting racism, one could conclude that Trump voters support racism.
I think of Trump’s comment regarding the Charlottesville, Va. tiki torch march, its members chanting an anti-Semitic phrase in a seemingly endless lighted line in the night that did lend support to the cause of racism.
Many or most were known white supremacist leaders and members of such organizations, some baring swastikas. Trump, when ask about this, stated that there were some “fine people” in that march, then later, expressing condemnation.
He seemed to straddle the line as he does in many instances when it comes to these issues. But these “fine people” he espoused obviously choose dubious company to protest with by logical interpretation.
Perhaps he was supporting their right to express their racism; it wasn’t clear at the time. But to conclude that all people who voted for Trump are racist is false.
We may best conclude that complicity or at least a cultural bias may be an acceptable claim in supporting Trump’s statements that may seem racist to many people.
But the fact is in the end, when given a binary choice, we probably do not support all of the intricacies of either candidate, but we can be sure that false accusations from either side of racism contributes to greater division among the two parties and does not contribute to the democratic ideals of diplomatic bipartisanship of compromise, which this country is in dire need of.
The fact is that we all want the same end to the administration of our government; it’s just the means that we disagree with in getting there.
So OK, let’s compromise. This is how this grand experiment in a democratic republic as outlined by our forefathers is supposed to operate in my opinion.
I am old enough to remember when that used to happen in our Congress. Most people got at least some of what they wanted. That’s a representative democratic republic in action as it was intended. The vast majority of us had a say.
Oh, how I long for a return for those good old days.
The best we can do is to strive for this end by participating in this grand endeavor by ALL citizens expressing this right in the form of their vote.
Then selecting candidates who support democracy in their representation by understanding that compromise, that give and take is a necessary aspect of a democratic republic. That the United States, the world’s mixing bowl of humanity, can once again operate as our forefathers had intentioned.
Jerry Kempe,
New Braunfels
