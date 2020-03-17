While our eyes have been focused on the presidential race and disease outbreaks some interesting news stories have been popping up on the fringes. Some of these stories have far-reaching implications for us. For today I want to relate the sad tale of Arkema Chemical and the Harris County district attorney’s efforts to hold the company responsible for damages that occurred during Hurricane Harvey.
Three years ago Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a hurricane in Rockport and then Houston as a massive rain event which dumped a year’s worth of rain in Harris County in the space of three days. Massive flooding hit the city and some of the damage is still being repaired.
On the east side of town Arkema Chemical was operating a plant that was involved in the production of organic peroxides — tricky combinations of oxygen and hydrogen which must be stored at temperatures below zero in order to stay stable. If your system for keeping this stuff cool fails then a lot of bad things can happen. And they did.
Arkema had a three-point system in place to safely store these chemicals. For normal operations they relied on city electric service which was knocked out during the storm. As a secondary measure the company relied on a nitrogen cooling system which was flooded out by the rainwater. Finally, a separate series of refrigerated trailers was maintained on the site for emergency storage. Unfortunately, the forklifts that were to have been used to move the containers across the parking lot got washed away.
At that point disaster was imminent, but remember that there was a pretty liberal dose of disaster happening around Harris County at that time. Emergency resources in the area were already strained. So, about a week after the power failed at Arkema, the residents of Houston got a really good fireworks display to top things off.
Which brings us to the present where Harris County is suing the company for damages. Both civil and criminal charges have been filed based on the contention that the company knew the risks from flooding but failed to take action to prevent a catastrophe.
The Arkema plant was not in a floodplain when it was built in 1960. In 1985 the maps were updated and the area around the plant was shown to be subject to minimal flooding. A 1996 map shows it outside of the 500-year floodplain and then in 2007 the area was marked as being inside the 100-year floodplain.
My point here is not to make legal arguments but to point out the history of flooding on the Texas coast where there are a lot of places like the Arkema plant. Most of the United States’ petrochemical production takes place within a hurricane’s spitting distance of the Gulf of Mexico. To top it off, population trends show that coastal areas are growing faster than anywhere else in the country. There are more people in the line of fire — and more things to catch on fire — than there were in 1960.
The floodplain maps I mentioned paint a pretty clear picture of the fact that something is going on. In 1960 we were coming off a severe 10-year drought in Texas. Hurricane Harvey was the third 500-year flood event in Harris County since 2010. Go figure, but it would seem that the idea of climate change has found its way into the courtroom.
The insurance industry has already taken steps to minimize their liabilities in the era of climate change by, naturally, shifting as much of it as they can towards the mortgage industry.
The mortgage industry, which is backed by the federal government (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac), is ultimately backed by you, the taxpayer.
The insurance industry has long been aware of the effects of climate change on their bottom lines but things really started taking off after 2005 (Hurricanes Katrina and Rita) when insurers had to pay out $60 billion in claims. In 2017, when Harvey hit Texas, this figure rose to $107 billion.
Rates for areas deemed most likely to suffer from climate catastrophe been rising dramatically. Some smaller insurance companies have already gone into bankruptcy to pay out claims and others have begun charging up to 500% rate increases. You, as part of the insurance company’s pool, are paying into this as well.
So rest assured, whether or not you believe in climate change, you are already paying for it.
