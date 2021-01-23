I was astonished to read the opinions of GOP Republican party chair Sue Gafford Piner.
Who would have thought that the leader of the local GOP would believe 1) the invasion of the Capitol was “staged by liberals,” and 2) that Trump lost through massive voter fraud, despite all evidence to the contrary from officials in charge in both instances? I truly feel sorry for the good Republicans who are being lied to by their leadership. Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Mo Brooks and Josh Hawley should be removed or recalled for perpetuating the broadcast of false information while in office. Shame, shame.
