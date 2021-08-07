Like all commodities, the price of gasoline is based on supply and demand. However, the supply and demand of gasoline, diesel, and fossil fuels in general, are affected by government’s foreign and domestic policies. A destabilized Middle East and “re-calibrated” relationships with countries like Saudi Arabia affect oil prices. Domestic policies such as revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline and placing a moratorium on new leases on federal land and in federal waters for example, will impact gasoline prices.
Fortunately, the US has purposefully reduced the dependence on oil imports from Saudi Arabia from about 1.4 million bpd in 2012 to about 0.5 million bpd in 2020. Under former President Trump, last year the US became energy independent. It was the first year that the US exported more oil than it imported.
