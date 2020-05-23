Over the past several weeks COVID-19 has certainly influenced how we do things in our local health care community.
At CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels we’ve implemented new practices assuring we are maintaining a safe environment of care for our patients, physicians and staff. We limited access points into our building, restricted visitors and screened all who entered our facility including our Associates and physicians.
Our enhanced infection control protocols required face masks to be worn by everyone on our campus. We worked with our CHRISTUS Health System office to procure and maintain an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment to include N95 and surgical masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and other critical supplies. We have followed recommended guidelines and canceled or postponed non-urgent surgeries and procedures.
We used antibody testing capabilities to test symptomatic patients who met established criteria. Our Emergency Department established separate entrances and isolation rooms for patients presenting with respiratory symptoms.
We worked with our physicians and other CHRISTUS Santa Rosa hospitals to transfer patients to our dedicated COVID-19 unit in San Antonio. With these proven best practices in place, our efforts have been successful, and we have limited exposure to the coronavirus in our local hospital.
So, what can you expect as we move forward from here? Patient census has been down significantly because of canceling all non-urgent and elective procedures. While our patient volume has yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, we are now beginning to move forward with caution, scheduling and preforming needed care and relaxing restrictions on elective surgeries.
We recognize there is a tendency by some to delay, cancel or postpone needed care out of uncertainty and fear of returning to any hospital or health care facility. There is a hesitancy to go to a hospital hoping to mitigate potential exposure to COVID-19 patients. While I know things are not back to normal, I want to address your fears of returning to our hospital to seek needed treatment and care that may be critical to maintaining your overall health. When coming to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels today, you can expect that we remain laser-focused and intent on providing a safe health care environment for our community.
We are doing many things different than we have ever done before and we will expect you to do some things differently as well, all intended to limit potential exposure and transmission of the virus.
When you enter our facility today, you can expect to see everyone in our facility wearing masks. As a visitor or patient, you will also be asked to wear a mask for your protection and the protection of other patients, visitors and our staff. You will be screened at the entrance where your temperature will be taken, and you will be questioned about any current symptoms you may be experiencing. We are also using our testing capabilities to screen all scheduled surgical patients prior to their procedure.
While we have relaxed our initial visitor restrictions, we will continue limiting each patient to one designated support person.
We are reopening our Outpatient Rehabilitation services and our Outpatient Imaging Center, being very careful to re-start these needed services safely for patients needing care now. We are working together with other area hospitals and post-acute care providers, led by skilled physicians committed to maintaining a coordinated standard of care throughout our community.
As our community begins to reopen and relax social distancing guidelines, we will remain prepared and ready to respond now and, in the weeks, and months ahead. We know that you too will move forward with informed and thoughtful caution. We urge you to follow simple but proven practices of good handwashing and mask wearing when in public places. It remains important to limit exposure to crowds and close contact especially in confined spaces.
At CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, we will remain committed to doing all we can to provide every patient with an excellent patient experience. We will maintain our commitment to providing the highest quality of care. These have certainly proved to be challenging times for all of us; going forward we will need to be flexible, disciplined and responsive as things continue to develop, evolve and change. Thank you for the sacrifices you are making to stay home, protect yourself and others and help flatten the projected curve. If you have any questions about coming to our facility for needed care, please feel free to contact us. We will always do all we can to answer your questions or concerns as best we can. Thank you for all your support. We value your trust and look forward to welcoming back all our patients and friends when you need us.
