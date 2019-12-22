The country is divided. This isn’t a new phenomenon.
Look back over the decades and there have always been flashpoints between different generations, different political beliefs and other boundaries. In the decades to come there will be others.
There are moments that you can’t get back. There are only so many Christmas Days that you get with your loved ones. When they’re gone, they’re gone.
Whatever side of whatever divide you’re on, if you can set it aside for a day or two to reflect on the things that bring you together as a family, and celebrate that connection with love and mutual respect, take advantage of that opportunity.
The politics and everything else in the outside world will still be there on Dec. 26 — or Jan. 2.
Nobody is going to persuade someone of their political or economic position over a cup of eggnog with Christmas music in the background.
It’s a wasted effort that only yields anger and frustration and cuts against the idea of peace and goodwill toward men.
You can save yourself, and others, by changing topics or just choosing to walk away.
For some, there are places where those gaps are too wide, the chasms of understanding impassable.
Those who have chosen that path — who have chosen new families for their safety and health, whether the family of a spouse, or a close circle of friends — should be able to embrace those lives without judgement from others.
Family comes in a lot of different forms.
Whatever that looks like for you, make the most of the opportunity that comes this Christmas season.
