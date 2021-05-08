No thank you, Rep. [Kyle] Biedermann and Senator [Donna] Campbell! Texans do not need the “added layers of security” you claim HB6 and SB7 create. Comal County voters demonstrated their confidence in the system and our local election officials, poll workers and ballot boards when record numbers — 79% — cast ballots in the Nov. 2020 election in the midst of a pandemic.
Voters do not want partisan poll watchers intruding on our freedom to vote and given authority to photograph and intimidate us while we’re casting a ballot. We do not want the state government restricting or banning the early voting hours, polling locations, mail in drop offs and election equipment our local election officials choose.
