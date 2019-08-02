From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
When you think of summer slide, you might think of a fun slip through a playground tunnel to the waiting ground below, but it’s not quite so pleasant.
Instead the summer slide refers to the backward movement that many students make over the season once school lets out for one year and the vacation mode kicks in before the next one begins.
Camps like the ones offered by local school districts, or summer activities offered by the New Braunfels Public Library or other learning opportunities like the McKenna Children’s Museum or the Sophienburg are a great way to keep children engaged and learning while school is out of session.
New Braunfels is blessed with plenty of chances to stop the summer slide and smooth the way forward in the new school year. Take advantage of all that’s offered.
In a state that prides itself on the importance of never messing with it, we like to think we take garbage and litter seriously — even with plenty of evidence to the contrary sometimes scattered about. But there have been notable steps forward.
One came from Boy Scout Jack Robinson, 15, who has an Eagle Scout project that includes stations with mesh litter bags for people to use to clean up trash by the river in the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County up near Canyon Lake.
Another effort came from residents along Lake Dunlap and the surrounding area who were out cleaning trash along the river and once-lake, along with Gruene Environmental Companies and members of the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association.
We have some gems of open and natural spaces in Comal County and New Braunfels and its good to see people respecting and protecting them.
