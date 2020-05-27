Local officials have been loudly beating the drum about the importance of the United States Census in 2020 — a count that can help drive funding and growth plans for the region for years to come.
That appears to be paying off as both Comal and Guadalupe counties have both eclipsed the 60% self-response rate on the census so far — 62.1% in Comal and 63.2% in Guadalupe.
In 2010 Comal finished at 68.7% while Guadalupe finished at 70.4%.
The city of New Braunfels stands at 62.5% so far and finished at 71.5% back in 2010.
Those numbers are far ahead of the state average of 54.6% with Guadalupe coming in as part of the state’s top 10 and Comal County right outside it.
Those are numbers to be proud of, but there is still work to be done and opportunities ahead to make more progress.
If you haven’t filled out the 2020 Census yet, there are still chances to respond online or by phone. If you hadn’t responded by April 8, you should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
To complete the Census, residents can go to 2020census.gov to respond online or call 844-330-2020.
It consists of nine questions and asks who lives in the residence, what type of home, name and number. It also asks age, sex, race and how those in the residence are related.
The impact of the census is far reaching and shouldn’t be ignored by anyone. There are very real financial consequences associated with it. If an area is undercounted — meaning that more people live there than are reported — it stands to receive less funding than it otherwise would. It may have fewer dollars to provide for programs and projects than will be necessary.
The Census is your way of saying that you will stand up and be counted for the future. Don’t let that pass you by.
