I think the time has come for us to put a stop to something, and I’m betting you’ll agree. At this point, we’re all getting tired of it, especially lately. This thing has gotten too big, too massive, too unwieldy. It’s like when you accidentally touch a tiny corner of your cotton candy and in a matter of seconds your entire body feels sticky.
I am speaking, of course, of the internet. More specifically, our constant need to add more things every single second of the day to the internet. A quick search of various articles on the subject (trust me, I get the irony) indicate that we are definitely out of control. The internet was around for public use in 1980, but between 2016 and 2019 we created 90% of the stuff on the internet.
