Good day, New Braunfels. One week from today we will welcome August. You know what that means — start of school. These first seven months have passed so quickly.
August brings all those preparations for school, football, volleyball, band, cross country and so much more. August will be gone in a flash!
I do want to thank all of you who might read this column. Today marks my one year anniversary of putting my thoughts into words. Many of you have been kind to email, call or comment, and I certainly appreciate your thoughts. It has been fun sharing with you each week.
As August approaches, many different things cross my mind. As a kid, August meant we still had more than a month of summer fun. We did not start school until after Labor Day.
The teachers would post their class rosters on the doors during the last week of August. It became a tradition that all the neighborhood kids would ride bikes to James Bowie Elementary School and search for our names. We always started with the door of the teacher we hoped for, and progressed in order.
This happened for the six years of grade school and we missed it as we graduated to junior high. Those teachers got more serious and posted no rosters. In their defense, the classroom doors were all inside hallways.
It was in seventh grade I met my first counselor. The boy’s dean, Mr. Bill Perkins. Mr. Perkins was also a coach. I am quite certain he made lasting impressions on many a young man.
Some of those impressions came from the “board of education” he kindly displayed on the wall.
He taught respect, discipline, the importance of good grades, and how to have fun at school.
Mr. Perkins’ heart was big and his smile broad. When he called your name, you felt important and loved. His job was to mold every student into a person who could be successful.
To this kid, he was the best!
As we progressed on to high school, the stakes became higher. What car would we drive, who would we take to homecoming, did we have study hall with all our friends, were our weejun loafers polished?
You know all those important things!
Yes, the stakes did become higher. Our plans for the future needed to be discussed. Those teachers and counselors made it their priority to help guide each of us. The details for a structure were now coming into focus on the foundation Mr. Perkins had helped us build.
Mr. Perkins was probably the reason I pursued a career in coaching and education. I was excited when I learned he and his wife had retired to New Braunfels. He continued mentoring me as we reconnected here.
The educational programs and processes have changed considerably since the ’50s and ’60s.
School starts in August. Testing is part of daily learning all year long. The demands for a student’s time are high. Their opportunities are great. Inclement weather and Russia are not the only worries.
The things that have not changed are the people. Teachers still work hard and care a lot. They invest valuable time, talents and treasures in their students. Counselors like Mr. Perkins are working diligently for the students. Achievement, encouragement, success, opportunities; four commitments made by our educators and schools today.
It was my good fortune to have worked with the finest group of educators anywhere. Our team at Canyon Middle School made sure each day our students were being loved and educated at the highest level. They were smart, creative, thoughtful master teachers.
As our school teams go back to work in August, take time to thank them. They are working with the most important asset in our community — our youth. The guidance and direction they provide everyday is so important to the success and opportunities that await their students.
New Braunfels is fortunate to have exceptional schools. Parents, teachers and businesses working together, for the good of our students, is a commitment everyone should make. That investment will return benefits for decades to come. Be a player; be on Our Team!
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
