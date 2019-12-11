Holiday traditions have kicked into high gear, partially because I have been unsuccessful in my one-woman effort to have Thanksgiving moved to the third Thursday in November. When Thanksgiving happens as late in the month as it was this year, I feel like I’m on one of those on ramps on I-35 that give you about 10 feet to get up to speed and then throw you in front of a semi-truck going 80.
With so little time between holidays we’ve been forced to do some serious festive cramming. And let’s face it, cramming your Christmas traditions means a few things are going to go wrong.
We had our last-minute tree trimming get-together to which we only invited people whose names started with the letter H, because I had no time to invite anyone else. Sunday morning we were running around before the party to-pick-up last-minute items and arrived back home at the same time as our three guests, requiring us to make a mad dash to get on party clothes.
Fortunately, Mireya, our youngest, had already decorated much of the house the day before, and the house was in semi-decent condition. In no time at all we were serving freshly made tortilla soup and working on decorating our tall but scrawny tree we had purchased the day before. Apparently, according to an overheard conversation at H-E-B, tree farms are phasing out of the tree business to either grow a more profitable crop or subdivisions, resulting in a higher percentage of scrawny trees that still cost an elf and a candy cane.
Early on in the tree decorating, my husband, Adam, expressed concern that the aforementioned scrawny tree could not sustain the number of ornaments we have to hang. We were undeterred. My mother, Helen, attempted to direct Sierra and her best friend, Heather, during the garland placement. Then Mireya and her best friend, Hunter, worked on ornaments and cookie baking. When it was done, we settled down with cookies and milk, and turned on a holiday movie to finish off the day.
Then, just as the holiday movie ended, the tree began to tip over. I remember sitting on the couch watching it fall toward me like a drunken uncle in a slow-motion Christmas comedy routine. Scrawny tree crashed to the floor, shattering several ornaments, spilling water over gifts, and sending the dogs scurrying for cover.
Grumbling about how no one ever listens to him, my husband got a strap and drill to secure scrawny tree to the wall.
Then the next day on our way to Santa’s Ranch, we were pulled over by Comal County’s finest because apparently, I have a busted headlight which is going to require me to spend $250 to remove my tire and half the fender to replace a $5 headlamp bulb. I suspect the fact I greeted the officer wearing my green antler headband is the reason I only got a warning.
So as we tumble downhill toward Christmas, we are doing so with a few broken ornaments, a busted headlight and our floors covered in scrawny fir tree’s needles, laughing all the way.
In other words, so far it’s just perfect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.