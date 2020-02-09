A story on the front page of the Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 edition of the Herald-Zeitung is intended to report the disclosures required by law of campaign donations and expenses of candidates in the upcoming primary elections.
However, the headline, “Hoyt leads in campaign cash race” followed by the subtitle, “Top among local primary candidates through Dec. 31”, and the accompanying photo of the candidate all carry a subliminal message. Hoyt couldn’t have bought better advertising with her plentiful campaign funds.
I grew up in New Braunfels and have lived here most of my 76 years. I have seen many changes, but our hometown has maintained a sense of integrity in its leadership. I certainly hope that “Big Money” doesn’t invade and dominate our local politics. Must one spend the most money in order to win an election? Let’s hope not!
Although monetary donations are certainly appreciated, Patrick Aten (Mrs. Hoyt’s opponent for Tax Assessor/Collector) is using his outstanding “people skills” in conducting a time-honored grassroots campaign, allowing those who know and support him to contribute more than money. Patrick’s qualifications, including his education, experience and success, demonstrate his worth; his honesty and sincerity reveal his character and integrity.
Please, voters, do your due diligence and select candidates that will help keep New Braunfels and Comal County the best places ever to live.
Joan Nelson,
New Braunfels
