We have watched, waited, written, called, visited the offices of Senator [John] Cornyn and Senator [Ted] Cruz, tweeted, and posted on Facebook to request, ask and demand that they uphold their sworn duty as Senators, to the Constitution and to the people of this country — to no avail.
They have gotten the tax cut and judges. They have shown their willingness to use dogma and outright lies to protect this president.
The president and his family are making millions off of tax payers in blatant direct violations of the Emoluments Clause.
Now that an impeached president has gotten us one huge step closer to another war in the Middle East. Are my elected officials ready to do their job yet? Does the president really have that much power over my senators’ hearts and minds?
With Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz’ help, the U. S. has become a pariah on the world stage. The entire world now knows exactly the kind of people Republicans are. When other countries speak about the “ugly American,” my Senators should take a look in the mirror. They’re talking about them.
Becky Glynn,
Shavano Park
