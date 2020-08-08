Thanks for the open, insightful, and positive columns from Dr. Jessica Edwards (July 25th) and Dr. Eric Miller (July 30th). Many of us are trying to understand how to turn George Floyd’s and BLM demonstrators’ sacrifices into meaningful change in race relations to the benefit of our society. Their columns suggest several avenues to start the process.
Too often, conversations, social media posts, and other exchanges are diminished by outright inaccuracies, false comparisons, opinions being offered as facts, and even offering “shiny objects” to divert attention from the matter at hand. Dr. Edwards and Dr. Miller wrote from their hearts and had no need to resort to any such tactics. I am proud to be a part of their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.