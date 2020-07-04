First, I want to thank Neice Bell and your staff at the Herald-Zeitung for the amazing work you are doing during this global pandemic. In these days of so much suffering and dying, when despair and helplessness are so near the surface, you are there with information, guidance and hope. You comfort us with your news of our community and the world; your abilities to adapt are inspiring!
Second, I want to tell you that I believe some of us need to do better, at this time and always! I was reminded of this quite suddenly yesterday when, as I had finished shopping at my favorite New Braunfels HEB, the one at WestPointe Village. I had found almost everything I needed and was happily loading my groceries into the back of my car, when — BOOM! — a rogue empty grocery cart slammed into my car, leaving a bad dent in the door! Okay, so not the end of the world, but, come on, people! If you are in such a gosh dang hurry that you can’t put your cart away or if you really can’t figure out how to use one of those nice cart returns that are all over the parking lot, then you should really let the nice HEB employees take your groceries out for you. They will do that for you, really! Anyway, I knew I was in for expense and hassle getting my door fixed, because this is the second time this has happened to me in the past two years in the same parking lot! At that moment, I wished that more people had parents like mine.
Thank you for this kind, courteous, and thoughtful letter.
