A new billboard stands tall on Walnut, it generally reads, “The Government isn’t in charge of protecting my health, it is in charge of protecting my rights.” I hope the person who paid to have this billboard takes into consideration the actual words of the U.S. Constitution, the Texas Constitution and other documents. All underscore the governmental responsibility to protect public health.
The first Texas state constitution, for example, framed in 1845 as a condition of admission to the United States, was based on constitutional principles common in the United States, among them the concept of a written constitution itself, whose source of authority was the people (popular sovereignty), guarantees of individual rights, a republican form of government, and separation of powers.
