I’m writing to thank the League of Women Voters of Comal County for developing an informative and moving program on the humanitarian crisis on our southern border. While that program touched on many of the outrages visited by our government on asylum seekers, much of its focus was on the “wait in Mexico” rules.
Under these new rules, applicants for asylum, are told to wait for months in Mexico while their application is adjudicated.
Refuges are primarily women and children from Central America who are fleeing death and violence. Their wait is often spent on the streets of some of the least safe cities on the border.
Some are lucky enough to find shelter in places supported by US-based religious groups. Even these “lucky” ones find themselves in modest sized houses filled with eighty or more people.
One speaker is affiliated with those religious groups and a frequent visitor to the houses they support. He shared photos of the tiny kitchen and of the two small bathrooms that accommodated the needs of 100 people, and of the backyard canopies under which many of the 100 people sleep.
He also shared pictures of beautiful children, who apparently are the criminals we’ve been told to fear.
I’m embarrassed that our government is separating families and sending asylum seekers to fend for themselves on the streets in some very dangerous cities.
These people have a legal right to seek asylum in the US, and we have a moral obligation to support their efforts to build better lives.
Ernie Wittwer,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.