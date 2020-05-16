Our “Best of New Braunfels” Readers’ Choice program has always been a big deal and last year it grew to an even bigger deal with more than 104,000 votes cast.
We kicked off our 2020 Readers’ Choice effort last weekend with the first ballot for general businesses in the newspaper and had online voting set up and ready to go. There are 123 categories for you to vote in. You will find the ballot in this weekend’s paper as well. If you choose to vote online, just go to herald-zeitung.com.
This is the first of two voting cycles we will be doing — just like we did last year. The Food and Fun ballots will be coming out in a few weeks. That ballot will include restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. There will be 105 categories in that round.
After voting is over we will pick the top three in each category and have another round of voting to determine the winners. When all the voting is finished we will be publishing a glossy, high-quality magazine with all the winners listed. Last year’s magazine turned out beautifully.
The magazine will be inserted into the Herald-Zeitung, uploaded online and distributed all over town.
I had a lady call me last year and said they cannot wait for the results each year because she and her husband go through the list and try to go to each place that won. She said it takes them several months to hit them all but it’s something fun they like to do.
When COVID-19 became an issue, we were playing with the thought of not doing the Best of New Braunfels, but we decided to go ahead with it.
The community could use a little levity right now and hopefully voting for your favorite will take your mind off all the other turmoil going on — even if it’s just for a few minutes.
We have already had more than 20,000 votes cast online and several ballots turned into the office. We are predicting this year will be bigger than the last.
I hope you will take time to vote for your favorite if you haven’t already.
Let’s change gears here and talk about graduation. Our poor seniors have taken it on the chin. No prom, no spring sports, no normal classrooms, and on and on. The least we can do is try to make their graduation as special as possible.
We had a story a few weeks ago about a lady who had put together a campaign to adopt seniors and show them some special attention. From all accounts it’s working great.
Another way you can honor your graduate is to put a special message to them in our annual Graduation Section. This is a great way for parents, grandparents, family members and friends to let graduates know just how special they are.
This year has been so tough on them. We need to do all we can to make them feel important.
We have extended our deadline for photos and messages to anyone who is graduating — high school, college, even kindergarten — to this Wednesday due to all the last-minute ads coming in. We want to make sure we get everyone in that we can.
Give us a call at the office and we will walk you through how to be a part of this special section that will be a family keepsake.
Please know that whether it’s The Best of New Braunfels or Graduation, the Herald-Zeitung is doing its best to promote what’s going on in our beautiful community even in hard times like these.
We have been a part of this community since 1852 and will continue to be for decades to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.