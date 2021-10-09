Jim Streety is MOST worthy of this award. As a retired football official, when active, I officiated several of New Braunfels regular season football games and some of their playoffs. I even worked one of Madison’s playoff games in Corpus Christi. Coach Streety was always a gentleman coach. While he may not have agreed with some calls or no calls, he always conducted himself in a very professional manner when inquiring about them. This award is WELL deserved.
Bill Steffek,
